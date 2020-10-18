Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating new ceasefire agreement

The truce agreed on Saturday came into force at midnight (2000 GMT) after a week-old Russian-brokered ceasefire failed to halt the worst fighting in the South Caucasus since the 1990s. The Armenian defence ministry said the Azeri army had fired twice during the night and used artillery.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 11:57 IST
Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating new ceasefire agreement
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Sunday of violating a new humanitarian ceasefire in fighting over the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, hours after it was agreed. The truce agreed on Saturday came into force at midnight (2000 GMT) after a week-old Russian-brokered ceasefire failed to halt the worst fighting in the South Caucasus since the 1990s.

The Armenian defence ministry said the Azeri army had fired twice during the night and used artillery. The Azeri defence ministry said: "The enemy fired at the vicinity of the Jabrail city, as well as the villages of this region ... using mortars and artillery". It added that the Azeri army "took adequate retaliatory measures".

Officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said Azeri forces had launched an attack on the enclave's military positions and there were casualties and wounded on both sides. Nagorno-Karabakh is a mountain territory that is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

The ceasefire earlier this month was aimed at letting the sides swap detainees and bodies of those killed in the clashes, but it had little impact on the fighting around the enclave. The new truce was announced on Saturday after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov talked to his Armenian and Azeri counterparts by phone and called on sides to observe the truce that he mediated a week ago.

Russia, France and the United States belong to the Minsk Group, which has attempted to help resolve the conflict under the umbrella of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Baku said on Saturday that 60 Azeri civilians had been killed and 270 wounded since the fighting flared on Sept. 27. It has not disclosed its military casualties.

Nagorno-Karabakh says 633 of its military personnel have been killed, and 36 civilians. (Writing by Margarita Antidze Editing by David Goodman and Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

American Airlines plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service at year-end

American Airlines Group plans to return Boeing 737 Max jets to service for passenger flights by the end of this year depending on certifictaion of the aircraft from the Federal Aviation Administration FAA, it said on Sunday.The airline said...

Bravo could be out for a couple of weeks: Fleming

Chennai Super Kings death bowling expert Dwayne Bravo could be out for a few days or a couple of weeks due to a groin injury, according to head coach Stephen Fleming. Bravos inability to bowl the final over cost CSK their IPL game on Saturd...

Dhirendra Singh, main accused in killing of 46-year-old man in Ballia, arrested from Lucknow: IG STF Amitabh Yash.

Dhirendra Singh, main accused in killing of 46-year-old man in Ballia, arrested from Lucknow IG STF Amitabh Yash....

Rugby-Clarke performance highlights better balance in NZ backs

New Zealand coach Ian Fosters decision to rejig his backline for their second Bledisloe Cup clash against Australia paid dividends on Sunday with the team producing a 27-7 victory at Eden Park to snatch the advantage in the four-match serie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020