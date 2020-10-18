Nagpur: Man kills friend for not making egg curry for dinner

A man has been held in Mankapurarea of Nagpur for allegedly killing his friend for not makingegg curry for dinner, police said on Sunday

The body of Banarasi (40) was found near a garage withhead injuries and a probe zeroed in on his friend GauravGaikwad (38) who was picked up on Saturday, a Mankapur policestation official said

"Banarasi invited Gaikwad for dinner on Friday. Theydrank till late night and started fighting after the host toldhis guest he had not made egg curry. Gaikwad hit Banarasi witha rod and killed him," he added.