3 injured in building fire in Kolkata's Bowbazar

Three persons were injured in a fire that broke out on the third floor of a building in central Kolkata's Bowbazar area on Sunday, officials said. Four fire tenders brought the blaze under control in an hour, they said.

The fire started in a kitchen in the building in the morning hours, they added. Three persons suffered burn injuries and were rescued by locals before the fire brigade arrived, officials said.

The injured were admitted to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, they said. The building houses the office of an insurance company.

Those injured used to live in the building premises, locals said..