Rajasthan bus conductor held for taking bribe

A conductor of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) was arrested on Sunday for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 3,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said

The accused, Dinesh Muchhar, had demanded the bribe from a complainant to stop his transfer and get punishment reduced in a case, ACB DSP Neeraj Gurnani said

The accused was caught red-handed taking the bribe of Rs 3,000. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.