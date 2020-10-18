Guj: Man held with FICN with face value of Rs 2.8 lakh

A Surat resident was arrested inAnkleshwar in Bharuch for allegedly possessing fake Indiancurrency notes (FICN) of Rs 50 denomination with a face valueof Rs 2.8 lakh, police said on Sunday

Jignesh Raninga was held with 5,644 FICN pieces with aface value of Rs 2,82,200 after a tip off was received about aman traveling from Surat to Ankleshwar to make purchases at alocal market, the Bharuch Special Operations Group said in arelease

He was held on Saturday and a case has been registeredat Ankleshwar rural police station for counterfeiting ofcurrency notes and other offences, it added.