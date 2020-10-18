Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Man held with FICN with face value of Rs 2.8 lakh

PTI | Bharuch | Updated: 18-10-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 18:28 IST
Guj: Man held with FICN with face value of Rs 2.8 lakh

A Surat resident was arrested inAnkleshwar in Bharuch for allegedly possessing fake Indiancurrency notes (FICN) of Rs 50 denomination with a face valueof Rs 2.8 lakh, police said on Sunday

Jignesh Raninga was held with 5,644 FICN pieces with aface value of Rs 2,82,200 after a tip off was received about aman traveling from Surat to Ankleshwar to make purchases at alocal market, the Bharuch Special Operations Group said in arelease

He was held on Saturday and a case has been registeredat Ankleshwar rural police station for counterfeiting ofcurrency notes and other offences, it added.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish,Sushil Modi launch joint poll campaign; hit out at Lalu

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi held joint election campaign on Sunday and launched a blistering attack on rival Lalu Prasad highlighting the crime situation and lack of development during his RJD rule in ...

World News Roundup: Pope expresses support for detained fishermen in Libya; Thai protesters take to streets in new show of defiance and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Pope expresses support for detained fishermen in LibyaPope Francis expressed support on Sunday for 18 fishermen held in Libya, weighing in on a standoff between Italy and the administratio...

Macadamisation work in full swing to provide connectivity to five panchayats in J-K's Bhadarwah

Around 10,000 people of five panchayats in Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district are hopeful that their lives are going to change for better as authorities started macadamisation work on Dradhu-Manwa road under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Y...

Minor girl drowns in pond in West Bengal

A five-year old girl drowned in a pond, while another minor was rescued by locals and taken to a hospital in West Bengals Alipurduar district on Sunday, police said. The incident happened when the two minors were bathing in the pond in a vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020