Rajasthan: Four of vehicle's thieves' gang flee from Dholpur hospital

Four members of a gang involved in the theft of vehicles fled from a hospital where they were brought by police for coronavirus testing, officials said here on Sunday. According to police, they were arrested on Thursday and brought to the jail ward of Sadar Hospital in Rajasthan’s Dholpur from where they fled by breaking walls. All four were taken to the jail ward for coronavirus tests before being shifted to the district jail, SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat said, adding that they fled on Saturday night by breaking the hospital ward's walls.

The accused, Ajit, Vikas, Akash and Kalyan, were arrested from Chambal ravines on Thursday, he said. He said two bikes, a jeep, two countrymade pistols and seven cartridges were recovered from the accused. A case was registered against them under Sections of the IPC and Arms Act.