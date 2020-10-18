Left Menu
Hindu Jagran Manch member inured in knife attack in UP's bulandBulandshahr, PAC deployed

A Hindu Jagran Manch member was injured in an alleged knife attack by a city council member and two others in the district, officials said Sunday, as the administration deployed armed police to ensure there is no flare-up of tension.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 18-10-2020 19:09 IST
A Hindu Jagran Manch member was injured in an alleged knife attack by a city council member and two others in the district, officials said Sunday, as the administration deployed armed police to ensure there is no flare-up of tension. Police said the incident happened in Kakod town of the city Saturday night when Manch member Rahul was returning from the market. He came across Kakod city council member Nafees and his two friends near a private bank under ward number 8 on the way and they had an argument over some issues which escalated into the violent attack, the police said. They said they have booked Nafees and two unidentified people on the basis of a complaint by Rahul’s family members. Nafees has been arrested while the two others are absconding, they said.

As tension prevailed, police said Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel and forces from several police stations have been deployed to ensure there is no communal violence in the area. Police said Rahul lost consciousness after the attack and fell on the ground. He was rushed a government hospital after the police came.

But his condition worsened and he was moved to Noida’s Kailash Hospital Saturday night itself, they said. Rahul runs a wheat flour and gas-burner shop. Angry over the incident, Hindu Jagran Munch members and businessmen in the area gheraoed the local police station, demanding action. Superintendent of Police (City) Atul Srivastava visited the area to take stock of the situation.

