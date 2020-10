MI post 176/6 against KXIP

Electing to bat, Mumbai Indians scored 176 for six in their IPL match against Kings XI Punjab here on Sunday.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 176 for 6 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 53, Krunal Pandya 34, Kieron Pollard 34 not out; Mohammed Shami 2/30, Arshdeep Singh 2/35).