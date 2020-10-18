Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Home Secretary to hold meeting tomorrow amid tension at Assam-Mizoram border

Amid tension at the Assam-Mizoram border, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called a meeting to review the situation on Monday, the Mizoram government said in a press statement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 23:11 IST
Union Home Secretary to hold meeting tomorrow amid tension at Assam-Mizoram border
Mizoram government held a cabinet meeting to discuss the situation at the border between the state and Assam. [Photo/Pu Zoramthanga Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid tension at the Assam-Mizoram border, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called a meeting to review the situation on Monday, the Mizoram government said in a press statement. "The State Government is actively engaging with the Government of Assam to resolve the current issues at the border areas and has also intimated the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the transgressions committed by the Government of Assam; Union Home Secretary has convened a meeting with the Chief Secretaries of Mizoram and Assam through video conference on October 19 at 11:30 AM," Mizoram government said.

In a press statement, issued after a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga discussed the escalations at the borders between Mizoram and Assam, this morning, the Mizoram government has said, "In its meeting held on Sunday the Cabinet expressed regret over the unilateral and provocative acts of disturbing public peace and harmony in the border areas at three locations - Thinghlun, Saihapui `V' and Vairengte - of Mizoram by the district administrations of Cachar and Karimganj districts and expects that the Government of Assam will take urgent measures to restore normalcy in these areas." "In order to instill a sense of security to the distraught residents of the affected border areas and also to prevent any other untoward incident, security will be beefed up in these areas. Due to road blockade organized by Assam at the entry points of the inter-state highways connecting Assam to Mizoram, entry of essential commodities has been stopped," the Mizoram government said in a press statement.

The government also said that the efforts are underway to obtain the required essential commodities such as LPG and POL through other neighbouring states. The Government of Mizoram appeals to all its people to bear with the associated inconvenience and refrain from hoarding so that there is equitable distribution of essential commodities. "The Government of Mizoram also appeals to all persons not to attempt to use the present crisis to further their personal or collective motives," said a press statement issued by the Home Department, Government of Mizoram.

A few shops and huts were allegedly burnt and four persons injured in a territorial dispute between Assam and Mizoram residents in the border areas. The tension escalated on Saturday evening. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Science News Roundup: Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

PM Tatar wins North Cyprus presidential vote, says people want own state

Ersin Tatar, prime minister of the breakaway state of North Cyprus, won a presidential election runoff on Sunday with almost 52 of votes, in a result which could further strain ties with the Cypriot government. Tatar is a supporter of separ...

KXIP trump MI in second Super Over in dramatic IPL game

Kings XI Punjab showed nerves of steel as they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in an edge-of-the-seat IPL game that was decided via a second Super Over for the first time in the history of the tournament here on Sunday. Kieron P...

German CDU says it still plans in-person congress to elect new leader

Germanys Christian Democrats said on Sunday they still planned to hold a physical party congress to elect a new leader and potential successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, dismissing a report that it would have to be held online due to the ...

3 arrested in loot of over Rs 31 lakh from cash collection van

Three people, including the prime accused, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the loot of Rs 31.55 lakh from a cash collection van outside a private bank here, police said. The search for another accused is on, they said. The loot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020