Mumbai: DSC jawan dies of gunshot wound at Navy establishment

A 44-year-old Defence Security Corps (DSC) jawan posted as a security guard at the Navy's Material Organisation at Ghatkopar here was found dead with gunshot injury at his place of work on Sunday evening, police said. Police are trying to ascertain whether it was a suicide or whether he misfired from his service rifle.

Sepoy Raipal Pal Singh of the 106 DSC platoon was found dead at his duty post on Sunday due a gunshot injury, a defence statement said. His service rifle with two rounds discharged was found next to him. The civil police from Ghatkopar reached the spot and the body was taken to the nearby Rajawadi Civil hospital by naval ambulance, it said.

The deceased hailed from Punjab. "On the basis of primary information, Ghatkopar Police have registered a case of accidental deat in this connection.

No suicide note have been recovered from the spot," an official added. Senior inspector from Ghatkopar police station Nitin Alaknure said, "We are yet to ascertain that if he shoot himself dead or whether he did due to misfiring. We are investigating the case." PTI ZA NP NP