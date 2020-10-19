3 arrested in loot of over Rs 31 lakh from cash collection van

Three people, including the prime accused, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the loot of Rs 31.55 lakh from a cash collection van outside a private bank here, police said. The search for another accused is on, they said. The looted money was recovered from those arrested, along with two pistols, four magazines and 20 cartridges, Additional Police Commissioner Ajay Pal Lamba said. He said the prime accused, Gaurav Singh, and two others have been arrested and added that the search for another accomplice is on. The incident took place in Mansarovar area here on Saturday outside ICICI Bank. The four assailants, who came in a luxury car, opened fire on the security guards of the bank. Two guards were injured in the firing. The robbers managed to flee with Rs 31.55 lakh from the cash van which was parked outside the bank, the police said.