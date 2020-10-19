U.S. official visited Syria seeking release of U.S. citizens -newspaper

U.S. official visited Syria seeking release of U.S. citizens -newspaperReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2020 03:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 03:59 IST
A White House official traveled to Damascus for secret meetings with the Syrian government seeking the release of at least two U.S. citizens believed held by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The newspaper, citing unnamed Trump administration officials, said Kash Patel, a deputy assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump and the top White House counterterrorism official, flew to Damascus earlier this year. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
