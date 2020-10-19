Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief calls for swift action following attacks on peacekeepers in Mali

Authorities in Mali are being urged to act swiftly to apprehend those responsible for two separate attacks on Thursday against peacekeepers serving with the UN Mission in the country, MINUSMA.

UN News | Updated: 19-10-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 08:59 IST
UN chief calls for swift action following attacks on peacekeepers in Mali
In a separate statement, members of the UN Security Council also denounced the attacks, calling for swift investigation and holding the perpetrators accountable. Image Credit: Twitter (@UN_MINUSMA ‏)

An Egyptian peacekeeper was killed, and another blue helmet seriously injured, when an explosive device hit a Mission vehicle in the Kidal region, located in the north.

The second incident took place in Timbuktu, where at least one Burkinabe peacekeeper was wounded in an indirect fire attack against the Mission's integrated camp.

They came just three days after 12 civilians and at least 11 Malian soldiers were killed in attacks in the centre of the country.

Bring perpetrators to justice

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the attacks, his Spokesman said in a statement issued on Friday.

"The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Malian authorities to take urgent steps to apprehend and swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice", said Stéphane Dujarric, the UN Spokesman.

The UN chief expressed his deepest condolences to the people and Governments of Egypt and Mali. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved families and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

Attacks on peacekeepers 'a basis' for sanctions

In a separate statement, members of the UN Security Council also denounced the attacks, calling for swift investigation and holding the perpetrators accountable.

"Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," they said, underlining that involvement in planning, directing, sponsoring or conducting attacks against MINUSMA peacekeepers constitutes a basis for sanctions designations pursuant to Security Council resolutions.

These heinous acts will not undermine their determination to continue to support the peace and reconciliation process in Mali, added the Security Council members. They also expressed their condolences to the family of the victim, as well as to Egypt and to MINUSMA, and wished a speedy to the peacekeepers who were injured.

'Unshakeable' determination

The MINUSMA Force Commander, Dennis Gyllensporre, has also expressed his condolences and underlined the Mission's determination to carry out its mandate.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of one of our brave peacekeepers yesterday in the vicinity of #Kidal", he wrote in a message posted on Twitter on Friday.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones, his wounded comrade as well as his brothers and sisters in arms. Our determination to pursue our missions remains unshakeable", he added.

MINUSMA, officially the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, has been in the country since 2013, following a military coup and the occupation of the north by radical Islamists.

The Mission supports the implementation of a 2015 peace agreement signed by the authorities and two coalitions of armed groups.

It is considered the most dangerous UN operation in the world to serve in.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya: Over 2000 Nairobian have been tested for COVID-19 in second phase

More than 2,000 people from Nairobi, Kenya have been tested for COVID-19 in the second phase of free voluntary mass testing launched by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services NMS, according to a news report by Nation.On the first day of the exer...

COVID-19: ‘Little or no’ benefit from trials of anti-virals, says WHO

The Solidarity Therapeutics Trial, overseen by the World Health Organization WHO, shows that medications Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavirritonavir and interferon, repurposed to treat new coronavirus infections, appeared to have lit...

Australia to set up Pacific Islands security centre in Vanuatu

A centre focusing on the security concerns of Pacific island nations will start work in Vanuatu next year, Australia said on Monday, hosting analysts and sharing information on issues from maritime risks to human trafficking and disinformat...

Van Dijk needs right knee surgery, set for long absence

Liverpools hopes of retaining the Premier League title took a major hit when the champions announced Virgil van Dijk requires surgery on his right knee after damaging ligaments in a challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020