Telangana: 13-year-old girl dies by 'suicide'
A 13-year-old girl was found hanging at her housing society in Jawahar Nagar police station area here on Sunday.ANI | Ranga Reddy (Telangana) | Updated: 19-10-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 13:40 IST
A 13-year-old girl was found hanging at her housing society in Jawahar Nagar police station area here on Sunday.
After being informed by the residents of the society, a patrolling team from Jawahar Nagar police reached there and shifted her to a hospital, but the girl died, confirmed an officer on patrol duty.
According to Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, the 13-year-old girl committed suicide due to family problems.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jawahar Nagar