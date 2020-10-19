Telangana: 13-year-old girl dies by 'suicide'

A 13-year-old girl was found hanging at her housing society in Jawahar Nagar police station area here on Sunday.

After being informed by the residents of the society, a patrolling team from Jawahar Nagar police reached there and shifted her to a hospital, but the girl died, confirmed an officer on patrol duty.

According to Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, the 13-year-old girl committed suicide due to family problems.