Minister lauds Gadchiroli police for action against Naxals

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-10-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 13:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday appreciated the Gadchiroli police for their action against Naxals in the district. Five Naxals, including four women, were killed in an encounter at Kosmi-Kisneli forest in Gadchiroli district on Sunday evening.

"The Gadchiroli police have done good work. The Maharashtra police force is doing a good job and Naxal activities have come down in the state in the last six to seven months," Deshmukh told reporters in Nagpur. The state Home minister on Monday held a special camp in Nagpur for redressal of complaints of citizens against criminals and land mafias.

He said the project has been started on a pilot basis in Nagpur and will be extended to other cities of the state. During the camp, Deshmukh along with Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, and other senior police and revenue officials heard 50 complaints related to anti-social elements and land mafia.

The Home Minister directed the DCP-level officers present during the hearing to personally look into the complaints.

