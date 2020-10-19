Left Menu
Man held for harassing woman by sending her vulgar messages on WhatsApp

A 28-year-old man has been arrested from Tapi in Gujarat for allegedly harassing a woman by sending her obscene messages on WhatsApp, police said on Monday. "A notice was also sent to WhatsApp to obtain the technical details of the number following which many people were examined but it was found that the number was linked to a person named Ashish in Tapi, Gujarat, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:55 IST
A 28-year-old man has been arrested from Tapi in Gujarat for allegedly harassing a woman by sending her obscene messages on WhatsApp, police said on Monday. Using technical surveillance, the accused was identified as Lad Ashish, a resident of Tapi in Gujarat, where he works as a sales executive in a car firm, they said.

The matter came to light on July 3 after a complaint was received at Hauz Khas police station from a woman who alleged that a man was sending her sexually explicit messages on her Whatsapp, police said. On her complaint, a case was registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code following which a probe was initiated, a police official said.

During investigation, police obtained the call detail record and customer acquisition form of the mobile number of the accused. After analysing it, the police found that although the mobile number was switched off since May, WhatsApp was being used on that number, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).  "A notice was also sent to WhatsApp to obtain the technical details of the number following which many people were examined but it was found that the number was linked to a person named Ashish in Tapi, Gujarat, he said. A team was sent to Gujarat and after sustained interrogation, the accused admitted to sending vulgar messages to the woman, he said.

He previously did not know the complainant but saw her name on true caller and later started harassing her, he added. The accused was arrested and the mobile phone used to send vulgar messages was recovered from his possession, police said, adding the accused was brought to Delhi and further investigation is underway.

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

