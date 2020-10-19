Youth misbehaving with girl thrashed by public, handed over to police

A man found eve-teasing a girl in Krishna Puri area of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh was accosted and beaten by the general public and handed over to police after that. Police said accused Latafat Ali was spotted misbehaving with the girl when she was returning home from tuition along with her mother.

Seeing this, some passers-by objected to his behaviour and handed him over to the police after beating him up, said Kotwali police station SHO Anil Kapervan. The police arrested the accused after lodging a case of eve-teasing on the girl’s complaint, said the SHO.