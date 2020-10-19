Cal HC orders all Durga Puja pandals in Bengal be declared no-entry zones

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered that all Durga Puja pandals across the state be declared no-entry zones to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A division bench of the high court comprising Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Arijit Banerjee, hearing public interest litigation, said that no visitors will be allowed to enter the marquees.

For small pandals, barricades will have to be put up five meters from the entrance, while for the bigger ones, the distance has to be 10 meters, the court-ordered. There should be no-entry boards on the barricades, it said.

The court also ordered that only 15 to 25 persons belonging to the organizing committees will be allowed to enter the pandals.