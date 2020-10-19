Left Menu
Maoists' explosives dump unearthed in Odisha

Acting on a tip-off on the movement of 15-20 armed CPI (Maoist) cadres, the state police along with the BSF launched a combing operation in Machakund police station area on Sunday, the officer said. The red rebels, however, managed to escape before the security forces reached the spot and found the explosives dump, he said. A bomb disposal squad was sent to the spot to defuse the explosives, the officer added.

An explosives dump belonging to the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit has been uncovered in Odisha's Koraput district, police said on Monday. Eighteen slurry and emulsion explosives, 500 gelatin sticks, wires and splinters have been seized, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said.

