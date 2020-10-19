Left Menu
Development News Edition

JKNPP blames J&K govt for 'weakening' local bodies with new amendments to Panchayati Raj Act

The DDCs shall have 14 constituencies after their delimitation by the deputy commissioners concerned, an official spokesperson had said, asserting that the move marked the implementation of the entire 73rd Amendment Act in the Union Territory. "It was dumbfounding to note that rather than holding elections to the District Planning and Development Board as repeatedly announced by the government, it has chosen to split the board into two and create a divide between the urban and rural local bodies," Singh told reporters here.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:50 IST
JKNPP blames J&K govt for 'weakening' local bodies with new amendments to Panchayati Raj Act

Opposing the recent amendments to the Panchayati Raj Act in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Panthers Party (NPP) on Monday said the newly-incorporated provisions would have the effect of disempowering the entire edifice of the existing Panchayati Raj and municipal structure in the Union Territory. NPP Chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh also said it seems that the only objective of the government in bringing the amendment is to avoid the Assembly election and to further make way for outsiders to contest the polls for local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Territory government amended the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act on Saturday to provide for the setting up of a district development council (DDC) in each district, which will have directly-elected members. The DDCs shall have 14 constituencies after their delimitation by the deputy commissioners concerned, an official spokesperson had said, asserting that the move marked the implementation of the entire 73rd Amendment Act in the Union Territory.

"It was dumbfounding to note that rather than holding elections to the District Planning and Development Board as repeatedly announced by the government, it has chosen to split the board into two and create a divide between the urban and rural local bodies," Singh told reporters here. He said while the rural local bodies would be part of the DDCs, headed by a member to be chosen by the members elected from 14 territorial constituencies, the urban local bodies would be part of the District Planning Committee, to be headed by the concerned Member of Parliament, according to the newly-amended Act.

"The elected chairmen of the BDCs and presidents of municipal bodies have been divested of their rights to elect the chairman of the district board concerned, which were conferred upon them under the existing Act. And by announcing to create 14 territorial constituencies in each district so as to elect new members of the newly-proposed DDCs, the government has sought to denigrate and downplay the role and significance of the existing panchayats and BDCs," Singh said. The NPP leader claimed that the government proposition had not only evoked cynicism, but also triggered outrage among the existing municipal bodies that were being rendered irrelevant.

"The government has not been able to conduct the Assembly election. It is facing security problems in holding the polls to local bodies in Kashmir, where a majority of the seats continue to remain vacant in the municipal bodies as well as in panchayats," he said. Raising questions over the "motive" behind bringing such amendments at the present juncture, the NPP chairman said the government could have concentrated on empowering the existing panchayats and strengthening the basic infrastructure.

"There was no emergency to change the basic structure of the Panchayati Raj institutions at this stage in Jammu and Kashmir, and that too, by bureaucrats by taking recourse to section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act," he said. Singh pointed out that even the Supreme Court has ruled that the powers of the executive to legislate can only be exercised in emergency situations.

"It is shocking, however, that the babus and clerks in the Union home ministry are on a legislation spree with respect to Jammu and Kashmir, having enacted and amended hundreds of laws post the state's reorganisation without any legislative endorsement," he said..

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-UK in COVID-19 lockdown: What are the restrictions?

The entire 67 million population of the United Kingdom is living under some sort of COVID-19 restrictions, though the severity of the rules varies across different countries and provinces. Following are details on the lockdownsENGLAND - Ent...

Tata Housing offers fixed home loan rates for buyers for one year

Tata Housing on Monday announced a scheme under which homebuyers will have to pay a flat 3.99 per cent interest rate on home loans for one year and the company will bear the rest as part of its effort to attract prospective customers. The s...

Cricket Ireland hands seven part-time retainer contracts to women's squad

Cricket Ireland on Monday announced seven part-time retainer contracts for the womens senior international squad for 2021, with 12 non-retainer contracts also offered to make this the largest-ever senior womens performance squad. Part-time ...

Russian carsharer Delimobil to sell 10% in pre-IPO before NY offering - founder

Russias Delimobil will sell up to a 10 stake in a pre-initial public offering placement ahead of its offering on the New York Stock Exchange in early 2022, the carsharing services founder and main stakeholder told Reuters.Moscow, one of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020