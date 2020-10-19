CM Yogi inaugurates One District, One Product virtual fair

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister inaugurated One District, One Product (ODOP) virtual fair on Monday which will conclude on October 23. "I am happy to inaugurate a virtual fair amid COVID-19 crisis and for this I would like to thank the MSME Department. I would also like to thank the buyers and sellers who are connected via this fair today. This virtual fair has been organised starting from today till October 23 in collaboration with FICCI," said Yogi.

"Along with FICCI, we had started the program in 2017-18 to expand the possibilities of investment and employment within the state. This program is successfully moving ahead," he added. Uttar Pradesh CM continued saying, in 2018, on the occasion of the foundation day of the Uttar Pradesh, the state government has started a unique scheme of ODOP.

"Today this program is being recognised on national and international level. The Government of India has also asked to implement ODOP in other states of the country as well. Together with FICCI, we organised UP's first Investors Summit in 2018 which further broadened the possibilities of the state," said CM Yogi. "We want to take the event on a larger scale by organising this buyers and sellers meet through the virtual fair. I am pleased that buyers from 35 states and close to almost 1,000 buyers across the country have so far done registered themselves," he added.

Almost 600 sellers from Uttar Pradesh have set up their stalls through this virtual fair so far, CM Yogi informed. (ANI)

