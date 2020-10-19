Left Menu
Puri administration removes restriction on cremation of bodies from outside district at Swargadwar

"At present, it is observed that COVID-19 positive cases are in decreasing trend in the district of Puri as well as Puri Municipal area, the restriction on observance of the last funeral rites of the deceased belonging to other districts/states at Swargadwar, Puri as well as immersion of ashes at Mahodadhi is hereby withdrawn," it said. Puri Collector Balwant Singh also made it clear that only the bodies of persons, who die due to other diseases or reasons, will be allowed for cremation at the crematorium in Puri.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:06 IST
The Puri district administration on Monday withdrew restrictions on cremation of bodies from outside the district at Swargadwar in the holy town, a notification said. As it is observed that COVID-19 cases are in decreasing trend, people from outside Puri district and outside the state can perform last rites of their near and dear ones at Swargadwar by following COVID-19 protocol, it said.

The people from other districts and the states will also be allowed to perform immersion of ashes at Mahodadhi, (sea), it said. The restriction was earlier imposed till October 31, the notification said. "At present, it is observed that COVID-19 positive cases are in decreasing trend in the district of Puri as well as Puri Municipal area, the restriction on observance of the last funeral rites of the deceased belonging to other districts/states at Swargadwar, Puri as well as immersion of ashes at Mahodadhi is hereby withdrawn," it said.

Puri Collector Balwant Singh also made it clear that only the bodies of persons, who die due to other diseases or reasons, will be allowed for cremation at the crematorium in Puri. However, the restrictions will continue for performing last rites of persons, who succumb to COVID-19, at Swargadwar in Puri, he said.

The cremation of the deceased persons (death other than COVID-19) will be allowed, he said, adding that as per the regulations, maximum 20 persons will be allowed to accompany the dead body and each of them must have a COVID-19 recent negative report of the last five days. The relatives of the deceased persons will strictly wear a mask, use sanitiser and maintain social distancing norms during the funeral ceremony at the crematorium as per the governments advisory, Singh said.

The Puri district administration had imposed a ban on observance of last rites at Swargadwar for people belonging to other districts in July this year. The Executive Officer, Puri Municipality is also instructed to keep close surveillance in the matter along with strict implementation of the order, it added.

