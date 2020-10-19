Left Menu
HC grants bail to 60-yr-old man in Delhi riots case

Accused Sharif Khan has given his and his daughter’s mobile number to the IO, continued to report regularly and has not indulged in any unlawful or illegal activity during the period, the ASG submitted. The high court directed the accused to not leave Delhi and give his as well as a close family member’s mobile number to the investigating officer and report him in every two days.

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a 60-year-old man accused of participating in an unlawful assembly during communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, considering his satisfactory conduct during the interim bail. The man was out on interim bail as the high court had earlier considered his age as well as the fact that he was a permanent resident of Delhi and posed no flight risk. “Considering the submissions (of ASG) and the report on the conduct of the petitioner (accused) during the interim bail period, this court is inclined to grant regular bail to the petitioner...,” Justice Prathiba Singh said.

The high court noted the submissions of Additional Solicitor General S V Raju that according to the report of the IO, the conduct of the accused during the interim bail period has been “satisfactory”. Accused Sharif Khan has given his and his daughter’s mobile number to the IO, continued to report regularly and has not indulged in any unlawful or illegal activity during the period, the ASG submitted.

The high court directed the accused to not leave Delhi and give his as well as a close family member’s mobile number to the investigating officer and report him in every two days. It said the surrendered passport of the accused shall remain in the custody of the trial court and he shall not indulge in any illegal or unlawful activity or contact any witnesses or any other persons who are subject matter of the investigation of the case.

The high court further asked Khan to appear before the trial court as and when directed and shall fully cooperate with the investigation. According to the police, Khan was accused of being a member of an unlawful assembly during riots in Khureji Khas area of northeast Delhi in February.

It had said that while disbursing the mob, a couple of police officials were allegedly injured and an FIR was lodged against Khan as one of the police officials had identified him. Earlier, the high court had granted him interim bail for 45 days and had asked the police to file a status report after monitoring his conduct during the period.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured..

