Guj: 5 rounds fired, 5 injured in highway clash near Vadodara

At least five rounds were fired on Monday afternoon during a clashon a highway near Vadodara city, some 112 kilometres from here, leaving five people injured, two due to bullets, police said. The incident took place on Dumad crossroad on Ahmedabad-Surat Highway, Vadodara Zone 4 Deputy Commissioner of Police Lakhdhirsinh Zala said.

"A resident of Savli village had hired some labourers for his brick kiln and they had arrived at Dumad crossroad. Fearing the labourers may leave for their native villages, this brick kiln man called a highway stall owner and asked him to stop them," Zala told PTI.

"The brick kiln owner also sent some of his men to Dumad crossroad to bring back the labourers. Some cattle rearers in the meantime saw the highway stall owner having an argument with the labourers and intervened to cool tempers," he said. Matters got out of hand after the brick kiln owner's men arrived at the spot a picked up a fight with the cattle rearers, Zala said.

Five rounds were fired in the melee, injuring two people, while three others got beaten up with sticks, he added. The process of registering an FIR was underway, he added.