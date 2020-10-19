Police officer shot dead by militants in J-K's Anantnag
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:54 IST
Militants on Monday shot dead a police officer while he was returning home after offering prayers at a mosque in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The incident took place in Bijbehara area of the district, a police official said
Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat was rushed to Bijbehara sub-district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Bhat was presently posted at Police Training Centre in Lethpora in Pulwama district.
