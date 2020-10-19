Left Menu
Complaint of assault by prosecutor is 'absolutely false': CBI DIG to Court

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Raghavendra Vats on Monday told the special court that all allegations of assault levelled against him by the Bureau's own prosecutor are "absolutely false".

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Raghavendra Vats on Monday told the special court that all allegations of assault levelled against him by the Bureau's own prosecutor are "absolutely false". On October 12, CBI Public Prosecutor Sunil Kumar Verma had informed the court that DIG Ragvender Vats beat him inside his office on October 9 morning for delay in framing of charges against former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajendra Kumar, in an alleged corruption case.

Special Judge Rakesh Kumar Sharma, after hearing both the sides today, noted, "It appears that both the parties have taken legal action against each other. The incident did not appear in the presence of the court. Hence, I am of the concerned view that except for observing that PP is an officer of the Court, no further orders are required." It was earlier submitted by PP that he was called by DIG for discussing the matter on October 9, 2020 when he was beaten up by DIG Raghvendra Vats, who also tried to strangulate him.

It was also submitted by him that the DIG asked him as to why charges have not been framed in this case so far and that a departmental enquiry shall be initiated against him if charges are not framed in this case on the next date of hearing i.e. today. Court on last date noted that this is very serious allegations levelled by Public Prosecutor and asked the DIG to appear in person on the next date of hearing to explain his conduct.

Meanwhile, a fact-finding inquiry has been marked into the allegations levelled against the DIG by the public prosecutor in the case, according to CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur. A CBI sources said that Advocate Verma did not inform any of the senior agency officers about the alleged assault at the CBI headquarters.

According to the sources, the DIG had submitted an official complaint on October 8 to his seniors against Verma for alleged misbehaviour, lackadaisical attitude towards work, and absence from office. The sources claimed that Verma allegedly misbehaved with Vats on October 9, and was taken away by other officers present there. They alleged that Verma then gave a totally different version of the incident in his police complaint.

Further argument on the application moved by PP in the matter to held on October 26. (ANI)

