2,154 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths reported in Delhi

Delhi on Monday reported 2,154 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 3,33,171 in the metropolis. According to the official data, a total of 2,845 recoveries, discharges, migrations were reported in Delhi today.

The total number of cases include 3,04,561 recoveries, discharges, migrations and 6,040 deaths. Active cases stand at 22,570. Meanwhile, with a spike of 55,722 new COVID-19 cases and 579 deaths, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 75-lakh mark and reached 75,50,273 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)