Left Menu
Development News Edition

2,154 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths reported in Delhi

Delhi on Monday reported 2,154 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 3,33,171 in the metropolis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:22 IST
2,154 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths reported in Delhi
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi on Monday reported 2,154 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 3,33,171 in the metropolis. According to the official data, a total of 2,845 recoveries, discharges, migrations were reported in Delhi today.

The total number of cases include 3,04,561 recoveries, discharges, migrations and 6,040 deaths. Active cases stand at 22,570. Meanwhile, with a spike of 55,722 new COVID-19 cases and 579 deaths, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 75-lakh mark and reached 75,50,273 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

English women's soccer targets titles, player development

Englands soccer leadership has a couple of priorities for the womens teams. Most immediately its deciding on a coach for the Olympics next month and whether Phil Neville should lead the British team in Japan.Then theres an expectation that ...

Maha: 5 Naxals slain in Gadchiroli carried Rs 18 lakh rewards

The five Naxals killed in an encounter with C-60 commandos of Gadchiroli police have been identified and were carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 18 lakh on their heads, an official said on Monday. The gunfight took place in Kosmi-Kisneli fo...

UAE to provide incentives to Indian healthcare firms with strong R&D facilities: Envoy

The UAE government will provide incentives, including financial contributions, and will make efforts to create a full ecosystem to support Indian healthcare manufacturing companies having strong research and development facilities, Indias e...

UAE cabinet ratifies accord to Israel ahead of official visit

The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates on Monday approved an agreement to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel that was signed in Washington last month, ahead of the first official visit by a UAE government delegation to Israel....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020