Maha: Co-op bank chief held in Beed for Rs 10 lakh bribery

The chairman of a cooperativebank in Parli in Maharashtra's Beed district, 125 kilometresfrom here, was held on Monday for allegedly demanding andaccepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to sanction Rs 2.5 crore to anaccount holder, a state Anti Corruption Bureau official said

The process of registering a case against AshokPannalal Jain, chairman of the Vaidyanath Urban Co-operativeBank, was underway, the ACB said in a release

He had demanded Rs 15 lakh as bribe to sanction Rs 2.5crore to an account holder, and was nabbed in a trap laid bythe ACB's Aurangabad unit while he was accepting aninstallment of Rs 10 lakh at his foodgrain shop in ParliVaijnath, the release informed.