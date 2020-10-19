Left Menu
Development News Edition

5,018 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

A total of 5,018 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 7,70,604 in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:37 IST
5,018 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 5,018 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 7,70,604 in the state. According to the government data, as many as 8,005 people were discharged during the same period.

"Karnataka reports 5,018 new COVID-19 cases, 8,005 discharges, and 64 deaths today. Total cases in the state rose to 7,70,604 including 1,06,214 active cases, 6,53,829 discharges and 10,542 deaths," the state health department stated. Recently, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) deputed high-level Central teams to Karnataka as the state has reported a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases in past days.

According to a statement by the Ministry, the team comprises a Joint Secretary (nodal officer for the respective state), one public health expert to look after the public health aspects, one clinician to look after infection prevention practices to ensure clinical management protocol being followed by the state.The team will support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central team shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Mukesh Ambani pitches for push to manufacturing

Indias most valuable company Reliance Industries was once fined for producing more than its licensed capacity, its owner and richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said on Monday as he pitched for a push to manufacturing to make the country Aatmanirb...

UK army veteran 'Major Mick' attempts to row 100 miles in homemade boat

An 80-year-old retired British army major is attempting to row 100 miles 161 km in a boat he built from corrugated iron to raise money for a hospice, following the example of record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore. Michael Stanley, al...

No Durga puja pandals in Delhi's CR Park this year

No Durga Puja pandals will be allowed to set up in Delhis CR Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the puja in the main temple will be held with the entry of around 50 people, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday. The Greater Kailash le...

English women's soccer targets titles, player development

Englands soccer leadership has a couple of priorities for the womens teams. Most immediately its deciding on a coach for the Olympics next month and whether Phil Neville should lead the British team in Japan.Then theres an expectation that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020