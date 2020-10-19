Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish woman's quest for abortion exposes conflicted society

Its critics say PiS now hopes instead to use the Tribunal to change policy - a charge it denies - after a series of judicial reforms that the European Commission says has undermined the independence of Poland's courts. A group of right-wing lawmakers has asked the Tribunal, which reviews the compatibility of laws with the constitution, to rule on the legality of aborting defective foetuses.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:51 IST
Polish woman's quest for abortion exposes conflicted society
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

In April, in the midst of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown in Poland, Katarzyna found out that the baby she was carrying had a severe genetic disorder and would probably die before birth or shortly after.

She immediately decided to terminate the pregnancy. When she finally managed to, five weeks later and after meeting some 10 doctors, securing a fallback plan in Germany and researching home methods, she knew she would not try to get pregnant again. "I knew how difficult it can be to get a legal abortion in Poland, so I chose to be stubborn," said 38-year-old Katarzyna, who lives in a small town in central Poland and already has two daughters, one of them disabled.

"I don't think I could survive this sense of helplessness and the contempt from the medical community if something went wrong again," she said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the subject of abortion is largely taboo in Poland. Terminations like hers are at the heart of a fierce public debate about abortion rights in predominantly Catholic Poland, expected to culminate with a rare ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal as early as Thursday on whether they are permissible.

Many doctors in Poland, which has some of the strictest abortion rules in Europe, already exercise their legal right to refuse to terminate pregnancies on religious grounds. Some say they are pressured into doing so by their superiors. Many in Poland's conservative ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), including its leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, believe abortions requested on the basis of foetal defects should be banned, and that only terminations due to incest, rape or a threat to a woman's life or health should remain legal. Abortion on demand is already banned in Poland.

But PiS, which came to power five years ago promising to entrench more traditional, Catholic values in public life, has so far been reluctant to push new restrictions through parliament because previous debates sparked a big public outcry. Its critics say PiS now hopes instead to use the Tribunal to change policy - a charge it denies - after a series of judicial reforms that the European Commission says has undermined the independence of Poland's courts.

A group of right-wing lawmakers has asked the Tribunal, which reviews the compatibility of laws with the constitution, to rule on the legality of aborting defective foetuses. "(Abortion) has always been a difficult issue for parliament, it awakens massive public emotions," said Bartlomiej Wroblewski, a PiS lawmaker and one of those seeking a verdict.

"I thought we needed to find another place where constitutional arguments on the right to life, on human dignity, the ban on discrimination, can be decisive," Wroblewski said. "GIGANTIC" STRAIN

PiS denies trying to influence Tribunal rulings, although its shakeup of Poland's judiciary has prompted charges at home and abroad that it is subverting democratic norms. PiS says its reforms only aim to make the judiciary more efficient and fair. "PiS is afraid to take responsibility for making abortion rules more restrictive. They know perfectly well that current rules are already very difficult to accept," Barbara Nowacka, a left-wing lawmaker, told Reuters.

"They want to ban abortion using the Tribunal, which is politicised and staffed with judges appointed illegally," she said, referring to changes that give the ruling party a bigger say in appointing judges. While taking a firmer stand against abortion would play well with PiS's conservative base, there is no wider public clamour for change. An opinion poll published late last year, after PiS won re-election, showed fewer than 15% back a tightening of abortion rules.

Government data shows roughly 1,000 legal abortions are conducted in Poland each year, mostly due to foetal abnormalities. Rights activists say thousands more women terminate pregnancies illegally or travel abroad, mainly to Germany, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, where rules are far less strict.

A friend helped Katarzyna find a doctor in Germany who performs abortions for Polish women in case her hospital in Warsaw backed out. She was determined to shield her daughters from the shock of losing a severely ill baby sibling. If it were not for the coronavirus pandemic, Katarzyna added, "I wouldn't have gone begging (for an abortion in Poland)... I would have gone abroad.

"The psychological strain was gigantic".

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

French first lady to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 patient -office

French First Lady Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Macrons office said on Monday.Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday Oct. 15 with a person w...

Gujarat made remarkable strides in COVID-19 management: Vardhan

From being one of the states most severely affected by COVID-19 to having a recovery rate of 90.57 per cent which is higher than the national average, Gujarat has made remarkable strides, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday. ...

Tharoor, Dubey again at loggerheads after Cong MP questions companies advertising on 'toxic' channels

A fresh slugfest erupted between the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on Information and Technology, Shashi Tharoor, and its BJP member Nishikant Dubey after the Congress MPs remarks questioning the action of reputable compa...

Union Education Minister virtually inaugurates Golden Jubilee Building at NIT Rourkela

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday said that institutions like NIT Rourkela in Odisha will play a significant role in the implementation of the National Education Policy NEP. The minister made this observation while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020