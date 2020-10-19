Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four dead in HP's Chamba as car falls into gorge after collision with SUV

Four people died on the spot in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district as their car fell into a deep gorge on Monday, police said. The bodies were recovered and returned to their relatives after a post-mortem.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:30 IST
Four dead in HP's Chamba as car falls into gorge after collision with SUV

Four people died on the spot in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district as their car fell into a deep gorge on Monday, police said. The car fell into the nearly 300-metre deep gorge after it was hit by an SUV at Kalhel under the jurisdiction of Tissa police station, they added.

The deceased have been identified as driver Jaswant singh (38) of Ail village,  Kamardeen (53) of Charodi, Sito (50) of Kalhel village and and his 24-year-old son Kamal. The bodies were recovered and returned to their relatives after a post-mortem. The accused SUV driver ran away from the spot but was later arrested, they added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

CAA to be implemented soon, TMC believes in divide and rule politics: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said the execution of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and asserted that the law would be implemented soon. Nadda, who was speaking at a meeting of ...

Somalia prime minister retains finance, foreign ministers in new cabinet

Somalias Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble retained finance minister Abdirahman Duale Bayle in a reshuffled cabinet of 27 announced on Monday.Bayle, who has held the position since 2017, has been instrumental in steering the Horn of Afri...

Man serving 660-year sentence denied compassionate release

A Rhode Island man serving a 660-year prison sentence for laundering millions of dollars for a Colombian drug cartel was denied compassionate release on Monday by a federal judge who said he had failed to show he was at an increased risk of...

Biden: Trump's closing argument is anti-science

Joe Bidens campaign says President Donald Trump is using staunch opposition to science as his closing argument as Election Day looms. During a campaign conference call on Monday, Trump called Dr. Anthony Fauci a disaster and other top infec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020