Tamil Nadu reports 3,536 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 3,536 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths, said the state health department. According to Tamil Nadu Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,90,936 while the death toll is at 10,691.

A total of 4,515 patients were discharged today taking the count of discharged cases to 6,42,152. However, the state still has 38,093 active cases. Meanwhile, with a spike of 55,722 new COVID-19 cases and 579 deaths, India's COVID-19 count crossed 75-lakh mark and reached 75,50,273 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,72,055 active cases (dip by 11,256 since yesterday) and 66,63,608 cured/discharged/migrated cases (rise by 66,399 since yesterday). With 579 deaths in the country, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,14,610. (ANI)

Also Read: Incumbent Chief Minister K Palaniswami will be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the AIADMK for 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections: Party top leader O Panneerselvam.