Telangana Guv, CM thank Palaniswami for Rs 10 cr relief

Rao, who spoke to Palaniswami over the phone, also expressed his condolences to the latter on his mother's demise, an official release here said. Palaniswami had on Monday announced Rs 10 crore towards relief efforts for Telangana as a token of support and solidarity of the government and people of Tamil Nadu with those of that state.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday thanked Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami for announcing Rs 10 crore as relief to the rain and flood-battered state. Rao, who spoke to Palaniswami over the phone, also expressed his condolences to the latter on his mother's demise, an official release here said.

Palaniswami had on Monday announced Rs 10 crore towards relief efforts for Telangana as a token of support and solidarity of the government and people of Tamil Nadu with those of that state. Rao thanked the chief minister during their telephonic conversation, the release said.

Further, he also expressed his condolences over the death of the Tamil Nadu chief minister's mother Davusayammal, who died of a heart attack last week. Soundararajan also spoke to Palaniswami over the phone and thanked him for his announcement to provide Rs 10 crore to Telangana, the release said.

The torrential downpour had battered Telangana last week, resulting in an unprecedented deluge in capital city Hyderabad, even as 70 people have died of various rain-related incidents in the state so far.

