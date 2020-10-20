Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court says no for publishing proclamation against Sharif in 2 UK newspapers

It said that a copy “shall be affixed at some conspicuous part of this court-house” and another copy “shall be produced before this court on the next date of hearing i.e. November 24, 2020, with reports received on the proclamation, proceedings conducted and for statement regarding the subject matter”. Days before the July 2018 general elections, Sharif was convicted in the Avenfield properties case and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-10-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 14:03 IST
Pak court says no for publishing proclamation against Sharif in 2 UK newspapers

A court in Pakistan on Monday rejected a petition by the federal government seeking the publication of proclamation against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif in two newspapers in the UK. Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar submitted a compliance report relating to the publication of proclamation issued in Al-Azizia and Avenfield properties cases against Sharif in Dawn and Jang newspapers.

He argued that since 70-year-old Sharif is in England, the proclamation may be published in The Guardian and Daily Telegraph. A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition on Monday, Dawn news reported.

The paper reported that the court turned down the request with an observation that since the legal requirements of issuance of proclamation had been fulfilled, there was no need to publish the same in British newspapers. Meanwhile, the IHC registrar office wrote a letter to the foreign secretary, asking him to execute/display the proclamation in the vicinity of Sharif’s residence in London through the Pakistani High Commission in the UK.

According to the letter, the proclamation “shall be read out at some conspicuous place of the town in which Nawaz Sharif ordinarily resides in the UK. One copy shall be affixed at some conspicuous part of the residence in which Sharif ordinarily resides in the UK”. It said that a copy “shall be affixed at some conspicuous part of this court-house” and another copy “shall be produced before this court on the next date of hearing i.e. November 24, 2020, with reports received on the proclamation, proceedings conducted and for statement regarding the subject matter”.

Days before the July 2018 general elections, Sharif was convicted in the Avenfield properties case and sentenced to 10 years in prison. His daughter Maryam was sentenced to seven years in prison for abetment and his son-in-law Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar to one year. In December 2018, anti-corruption court judge Arshad Malik convicted Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case and sentenced him to seven years in prison. Judge Malik was later dismissed from service over misconduct.

The IHC later granted bail to Sharif, Maryam and Safdar. Sharif, after his conviction in the Al-Azizia case, was sent to jail but released for eight weeks on medical grounds. The bail-granting order lapsed while the former premier was in London. The IHC had in September fixed the appeals against conviction of Sharif in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases. After hearing the pleas, the court rejected Sharif’s applications seeking hearing in absentia and issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.

The court then issued his proclamation giving the former premier final opportunity to join the proceeding before confiscating his properties. Separately, an accountability court in Islamabad has already confiscated movable and immovable properties of Sharif because he absconded in the Toshakhana case, which is about alleged corruption in purchase of vehicles.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prakash Javadekar lauds Anantapur administration's initiative to encourage girls

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday praised the Anantapur district administrations initiative of giving the responsibility of the District Collectors office to a 16-year girl for one day. M Sravani, the daughter of a farm labourer o...

Rahul Gandhi disapproves of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's 'item' remark against Minister Imarti Devi; Says it's unfortunate.

Rahul Gandhi disapproves of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Naths item remark against Minister Imarti Devi Says its unfortunate....

US election to be political spectacle with far-reaching implications for India: Report

The 2020 US election promises to be a political spectacle with far-reaching implications for the countrys domestic politics and the outlook for Indian and world foreign policy, according to The Observer Research Foundation. In its report US...

Pak fails to protect religious minorities from forced conversions: Parliamentary committee

A parliamentary committee in Pakistan has said that the country has not fulfilled its responsibility to protect religious minorities from forced conversions, according to a media report on Tuesday. The parliamentary committee on forced reli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020