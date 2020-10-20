Smriti Irani launches development projects in Rae Bareli

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday inaugurated various developmental projects via video conferencing in Rae Bareli and said that the government is contributing towards the completion of development works that remained pending for years. "As many as 22 developmental projects have been launched in Rae Bareli's Salon Assembly. Today, I have got the good fortune by taking the resolution of resolving the challenges of the people of the area along with many officials of the district administration along with District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police," said Irani while speaking to the reporters.

"It's a message that the government is contributing to the completion of development works that were pending for years. People voted for this change," she said. DM and SP have assured that whether it is a problem of drinking water or social welfare work, in all these efforts, the administrative team of the district will work to find a solution in a given period of time, she added. (ANI)

