Not first time Rahul Gandhi is against reforms: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his protest against the farm laws, saying that it is not the first time he is against reforms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:41 IST
Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani speaking to ANI on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Deepika Rathour Chauhan Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his protest against the farm laws, saying that it is not the first time he is against reforms.

"Whether it is integrating nation into a market or strengthening the country's economy or ensuring the right to sell produce anywhere for farmers - Rahul Gandhi never wants our economic system to be strong. This isn't the first time that he is against reforms," she alleged. She said the Narendra Modi government has brought reforms in several sectors for faster growth and for enabling the country to realise its growth potential.

The MP from Amethi said Gandhi was "living in an illusion" and "is disconnected with people" and the Congress has lost two successive Lok Sabha polls. Referring to Hathras incident, she said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has assured her that the SIT team has been formed and a case has also been referred to CBI.

"I believe a fair investigation will be done and justice will be delivered," she said. (ANI)

