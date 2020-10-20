Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ballia firing: UP BJP issues show-cause notice to MLA for backing main accused

The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to its MLA Surendra Singh for making statements in support of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local party leader arrested for allegedly murdering a man during an event attended by senior district and police officials in Ballia.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:31 IST
Ballia firing: UP BJP issues show-cause notice to MLA for backing main accused

The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to its MLA Surendra Singh for making statements in support of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local party leader arrested for allegedly murdering a man during an event attended by senior district and police officials in Ballia. "Yes, a notice has been issued to Surendra Singh, and he has been asked to refrain from making unnecessary statements. He has been given a week to explain his stand," Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh told PTI on Tuesday.

He also said that BJP national president J P Nadda had sought information on the matter over the phone. Surendra Singh, the MLA from Bairia, had come out in support of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, who allegedly shot dead a 46-year-old man in Ballia district's Durjanpur village following a quarrel over the public allotment of ration shops on October 15.

The ruling BJP, which is already facing severe criticism over the law and order situation in the state, was left embarrassed by the Ballia shooting incident and the remarks of its legislator. The MLA had said Dhirendra Pratap Singh "opened fire in self-defence" as "it was a do-or-die situation for him". He had also accused the administration of bias and demanded that action be taken against the other side.

The MLA, who is in Lucknow, said on Tuesday that he is willing to "sacrifice anything for the respect of party workers". When queried on the notice by the party, he said, "BJP national president JP Nadda and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh are our leaders. They can take action whenever they want." "Any post or being an MLA does not hold any significance," he said, adding that he has pledged to "save the honour" of the community with whose support he won the elections.

BJP leader Swatantra Dev Singh said that the law should take its course in the case. Asked as to when the show-cause notice was issued to Surendra Singh, he initially said it was issued on Monday. However, later he said the notice was given on Sunday.

However, BJP MP from Salempur Ravindra Kushwaha on Tuesday told reporters that the victim should be helped. To a question on allegations that MLA Surendra Singh was playing the caste card, Kushwaha said, "The BJP is the biggest political party in the world. Someone's personal opinion does not hold any significance here.

"The party is of the clear view 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'." Surendra Singh had told reporters on Monday that as the person who fired bullets has been arrested, those who wielded sticks and pelted stones should also face action. "Action should be taken against both sides as per their role," he said and had also sought a CB-CID probe in the incident.

He claimed that six people from Dhirendra Pratap Singh's group were injured in the incident while one of them was hospitalised in Varanasi, but "nobody was listening to them". So far, 10 people have been arrested in the Ballia firing case, including Dhirendra Pratap Singh.

An FIR had been lodged against around 30 people, most of whom are yet to be identified..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google Assistant driving mode to finally come to Android smartphones

Tech giant Google seems to have started rolling out Google Assistants Driving Mode on Android devices. The feature was first announced back in 2019 at the Google IO event. Mashable quoted XDA Developers as saying that the new driving mode f...

Washington to host talks on Nagorno-Karabakh, warring sides say

Armenia and Azerbaijan said on Tuesday their foreign ministers would meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Friday in efforts to end the heaviest fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s. The State Department did not ...

EIB joins force with Santander to support Spanish SMEs affected by COVID-19

The European Investment Bank EIB is joining forces with Santander to provide financing on favourable terms to the Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs and mid-caps affected by the economic impact of COVID-19. To this end, the EIB...

Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan continues blind eye on LeT, JeM, Haqqani Network

By Francesca Marino October arrives and with it the usual Sword of Damocles hanging on Pakistans head the FATF meeting. The organisation has to decide if Pakistan should be excluded from its grey list, based on a review of Islamabads perfor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020