Housing for all is our priority: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the priority of his government is housing for all in a phased manner. "Hakku Patra (ownership certificate) will be handed over at the doorstep.

No one should pay the middlemen and if anyone demands money then report it to the Deputy Commissioner of the district," the chief minister said while distributing Hakku Patra to beneficiaries at his home constituency Shikaripura in Shivamogga district. Yediyurappa's son and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra said 403 beneficiaries in 14 village panchayats in Shikaripura will get the certificate now.

In the next couple of weeks, more than one thousand people in 13 village panchayats in the constituency would be issued the Hakku Patra, he added.