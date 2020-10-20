Left Menu
Two booked for cheating Mumbai businessman of over Rs 2 crore

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:47 IST
A 38-year-old businessman from neighbouring Mumbai was allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs 2.76 crore by two Thane residents, who promised him good returns in a joint venture, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the complainant Arvind Giri was involved in garment trading and a wholesale business of petroleum products, and was approached by his friend Vinod Thakur to enter into a partnership with him in tar business.

The complainant was made to pay for tankers and workers' wages from time to time and till August, he had paid over Rs 2.76 crore, an official said. The accused Thakur had also allegedly told him that he had been swindled by Mahendra Pandey, another accused in the case, who was in his service, he said.

When the accused did not give him his share, the complainant realised that he has been cheated, following which a case has been registered at Kapurbawdi police station under relevant sections of the IPC, the official said. No arrests have been made so far, he added.

