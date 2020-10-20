Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Gymkhana Club's bar license suspended

According to the order issued by Deputy Excise Commissioner Ranjeet Singh, the license has been suspended with immediate effect and the club officials concerned have been directed to appear before the excise department on October 27 for further proceedings in the matter. The order stated that during the course of inspection on September 17, a bar sub-store was found in the club, for which no approval of the excise department was taken.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:56 IST
Delhi Gymkhana Club's bar license suspended

The Delhi government has suspended the bar license of the high-profile Gymkhana Club for "misappropriation of liquor", after its probe found out that the club was allegedly involved in the sale of liquor even during the lockdown period, according to an official order. According to the order issued by Deputy Excise Commissioner Ranjeet Singh, the license has been suspended with immediate effect and the club officials concerned have been directed to appear before the excise department on October 27 for further proceedings in the matter.

The order stated that during the course of inspection on September 17, a bar sub-store was found in the club, for which no approval of the excise department was taken. It stated that during inspection, a club official informed that some liquor stock was found to be short from the bar sub-store as a former official had taken out liquor from it during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, without bringing it to the knowledge of the manager or the members of the club's managing committee.

"It is reasonably clear that the licensee was involved in selling of liquor during the period of lockdown in violation of this office order dated 21.04.2020, wherein all the licensees-wholesale, retail, hotels, clubs and restaurants were warned to refrain from indulging in the unlawful activities of sale of liquor during the lockdown...," the order stated. "In view of the facts and circumstances of the matter and written submissions made by the representative of the licensee, I, Dy Commissioner (Excise)/Licensing Authority, deem it fit to suspend the license issued...to M/s Delhi Gymkhana Club, with immediate effect...," Singh said in the order.

In late March, the Centre announced a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus. Bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants had reopened in Delhi on September 10 under "Unlock-4" after being closed for over 170 days.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: DC win toss, opt to bat first against KXIP

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday won the toss and opted to bat first against Kings XI Punjab KXIP in the Indian Premier League IPL here at the Dubai International Stadium. Delhi Capitals made three changes to their playing XI from the last game. T...

H-CNG debuts in national capital

In a first, the national capital will see buses plying on hydrogen-spiked CNG that gives emissions equivalent to BS-VI grade fuel from a lower category engine. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan formally launched the trial run of 50 buses on h...

Live streaming of Dussehra festival

The Dussehra festival in the city and the burning of Ravana effigy will be live-streamed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions against public gathering, an organising committee member said. The 20-feet Ravana effigy will be set afla...

Madrid likely without injured Ramos vs depleted Shakhtar

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos looks set to be sidelined for their opening Champions League match against a Shakhtar Donetsk squad depleted by the coronavirus. Ramos is nursing a left knee injury and did not practice with the squad on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020