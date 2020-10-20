Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed, two policemen injured in encounter

A naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday afternoon, the police said. Two jawans of the police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) were injured in the blast of an improvised explosive device (IED) triggered by the ultras during the skirmish, they said.

The exchange of fire started around 3 pm in a hilly forested area near Golakonda when a joint team of security forces was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI. The area which comes under Basaguda police station limits is some 450 km from the state capital Raipur.

Personnel belonging to DRG, Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA were involved in the operation. "One naxal was gunned down in the encounter and weapons and other materials were recovered from the spot," the IG said.

The DRG's Ramesh Bhandari and Semla Dhanesh sustained minor splinter injuries in an IED blast triggered by naxals and the two were being shifted to hospital, he added..