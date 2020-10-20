Left Menu
UK government fails to reach COVID-19 agreement with Greater Manchester

"I’m disappointed that despite recognising the gravity of the situation, the mayor has been unwilling to take the action that is required to get the spread of the virus under control in Greater Manchester and reach an agreement with the government.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:01 IST
Britain's government and local leaders in the northern region of Greater Manchester have failed to reach agreement on imposing stricter restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday. The mayor of Greater Manchester had called for more financial support for the region's businesses which would be forced to shut under the government's tier-3 restrictions, but the two sides failed to reach agreement.

The government can introduce the measures without his support. "I’m disappointed that despite recognising the gravity of the situation, the mayor has been unwilling to take the action that is required to get the spread of the virus under control in Greater Manchester and reach an agreement with the government. I have therefore advised the prime minister that these discussions have concluded without an agreement," Jenrick said in a statement.

