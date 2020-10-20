Delhi riots: Court directs CFSL Director to expedite analysis of electronic data

A Delhi court has directed the Director of Forensic Investigation of Crime and Scientific Services (CFSL) here to expedite the examination of the analysis of electronic data in a case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February. Metropolitan Magistrate Fahad Uddin asked the police to expedite the process and take steps for filing supplementary charge sheet along with pending forensic lab results at the earliest in the case related to the riots in Jaffrabad area.

The court was hearing an application filed by JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, arrested in the case, seeking copies of videos of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and other electronic data available with the police in the matter. The police had submitted that the pen drive, CDs and DVDs have been sent to CFSL for expert opinion and the results were awaited.

“It is directed that a letter of request be also issued from the court to the Director, CFSL, CBI to expedite FSL results pending in the case and take appropriate steps for filing it before the court at the earliest. “IO (investigating officer) of the case is also directed to expedite the matter and take steps for filing supplementary charge sheet alongwith pending CFSL results at the earliest,” it said in its order passed on October 19.

It said that the application was premature as Kalita's request can be entertained only after cognisance of the chargesheet was taken and the stage of section 207 (supply of chargesheet, documents to accused) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was reached. “Cognisance of the offence has not been taken due to limited functioning of the subordinate courts during the COVID-19 pandemic, non-production of accused persons before the court as well as that fact that time and again case filed has been requisitioned by the sessions court for passing orders,” It further noted that since the case was sensitive in nature and further investigation was still going on to identify other accused and witnesses, it would be harmful to the prosecution case to supply copies of the entire videos.

“The case was relating to the communal riots, which was sensitive in nature and attracted sufficient media glare and public attention. Thus supply of entire videos/pen drive procured by the prosecution for the purposes of investigation to identify other accused/witnesses in the case at this crucial stage when further investigation was going on and trial of the cases was yet to commence, may be harmful/detrimental to the prosecution case as well as interest of the society at large,” it said. It, however, said that it was the bounden duty of the court to balance the right of the prosecution to ensure free and fair investigation, with regard to the right of the accused to fair trial. “Accordingly, instead of rejecting the prayer of the accused, the court deemed it fit to issue certain directions to protect the rights of both the sides in the facts and circumstances of the case,” it said.

The court said that Kalita was given the liberty to move an appropriate application before the trial court/sessions court for production of the documents at appropriate stage during the trial. It further said that she was also given liberty to move an appropriate application to obtain copies of videos once the forensic report was obtained and the concerned videos/DVDs were filed along with the supplementary charge sheet before the court.

Kalita is in judicial custody in the case since May 28. Upon filing of the main charge sheet in the case, she had moved an application before the Duty Magistrate seeking copies of the charge sheet, which was allowed on June 6. Thereafter, she moved an application seeking copies of electronic data forming part of the charge sheet, which was dismissed by the court as cognisance of the charge sheet was yet to be taken. During the hearing, advocate Adit Pujari, appearing for Kalita, said that the stage of supply of documents upon cognisance having been taken, ought to have been arrived soon after filing of the first charge sheet and more so after filing of the supplementary charge sheet.

he lawyer had even moved an application for consideration of the charge sheet at the earliest in order to ensure her right to fair and speedy trial, which was pending before the court. Kalita's application sought that she be provided with all the electronic materials/record which formed part of the chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet as well as any other electronic data, such as videos available with the investigating agency, which may not be part of the chargesheet but sought to be relied upon by the investigating agency.

During the arguments, Pujari confined his request to provide copies of pendrive containing video clips between February 22 to February 26, DVD containing video clips of incident on February 25 and CD containing photographs and video clips of the accused persons, DVD containing video clips of protests of January 5, 2020 and DVD containing video clips under Jaffrabad metro station between February 22 to February 23. Special Public Prosecutor Rajeev Krishan Sharma, appearing for the police, said that the pendrive was the master copy of the video clips of the entire communal riots that took place in Delhi and has been kept for investigation purpose in the case.

He further said that the rest of the items would be filed in the court and supplied to the accused once the forensic results came..