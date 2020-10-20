Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Teen attempts suicide after being raped in Balrampur

In another incident, a 13-year-old girl was raped by a man in a village under Rajpur area of Balrampur on Sunday, an official said. The victim approached police on Tuesday after which accused Pramod Shukla (30) was booked.

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:48 IST
C'garh: Teen attempts suicide after being raped in Balrampur

A 16-year-old girl tried to commit suicide by consuming poison in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district after she was raped allegedly by a married man with whom she was in touch over phone, a police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on October 16 in a village in Basantpur police station limits but it was reported to police on Monday, he said.

As per the complaint, accused 27-year-old Nohar Sai befriended the victim over phone and promised marriage despite being married. "On October 16, he called the girl to meet him on the outskirts of her village where he raped her. The girl went home and attempted suicide by consuming poison. She was rushed to hospital by her kin," he said.

Sai was booked under sections 366 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her for marriage) and 376 (rape) of IPC and efforts were on to nab him, he said. In another incident, a 13-year-old girl was raped by a man in a village under Rajpur area of Balrampur on Sunday, an official said.

The victim approached police on Tuesday after which accused Pramod Shukla (30) was booked. Shukla is absconding, he said. With these two cases, eight incidents of rape have been reported in Balrampur in the last three weeks.

A Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) and one more personnel were suspended last week for alleged negligence in investigating offences against women..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Japan will take steps to guard against Olympics cyberattacksJapan said on Tuesday it would take countermeasures to ensure next years Tokyo Olympics are not derailed by cyberattacks after...

Delhi's air quality improves slightly, likely to turn 'very poor' by Wednesday

Pollution levels in the national capital dipped slightly on Tuesday due to favourable wind speed, but the air quality is likely to turn very poor on Wednesday. The Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality monitor, SAFAR, stated the share of s...

UPCC chief accuses Yogi govt of suppressing Cong’s voice

UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday charged the Yogi Adityanath government with repressing the Congress voice out of frustration over his governments failure on all fronts. It is the Congress which is raising its voice ov...

Kerala HC directs appointment of new officer to monitor investigation in Palathayi child abuse case

Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state police chief to appoint a new officer, not below the rank of an Inspector General of Police, to monitor further investigation in the Palathayi child abuse case. The new officer should be appoi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020