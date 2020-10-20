Left Menu
Development News Edition

One held for stabbing man to death after quarrel over card game

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man for stabbing a 25-year-old person to death, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:44 IST
One held for stabbing man to death after quarrel over card game
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man for stabbing a 25-year-old person to death, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East. The accused has been identified at Vishwajeet (42) alias Chacha, who is resident of Bengali Colony, Tughlaqabad while the deceased has been identified as Vicky Gupta (25). Vicky is a resident of Sangam Vihar.

The Delhi police started the investigation after Vicky Gupta's brother Kuldeep Gupta brought him to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi which said that he was brought dead. According the police, Kuldeep Gupta, who is an autodriver said that a quarrel broke out between the deceased and the accused over loss of money while playing cards and in a fit of rage Vishwajeet stabbed Gupta.

The weapon of offence, a knife, was recovered from the accused. He was previously involved in six cases of dacoity, robbery, Arms Act and NDPS Act. A FIR under 302 IPC has been registered at Govindpuri Police Station and further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Manchester at war as it is dragged into highest COVID-19 Tier in UK

The region of Greater Manchester in northern England remained at war with the central government on Tuesday as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped in to forcibly place it within Tier 3 of the strictest COVID-19 lockdown restrictions fro...

US STOCKS-Wall Street shares bolstered by stimulus bets

Shares on Wall Street climbed on Tuesday on growing optimism that talks among U.S. lawmakers are progressing with respect to a U.S. stimulus package aimed at cushioning the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic.House of Representativ...

Warnings in Michigan, Minnesota over guns at polling places on Election Day

An election official and civil rights groups in two U.S. states that will play a key role in Novembers presidential election gave warnings on Tuesday about the potential for armed civilians at polling places sparking violence or intimidatin...

COVID-19: Delhi Police focus on crowd management at markets during festive season

In view of the upcoming festive season, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Police has taken several steps to manage crowd in high footfall markets of the national capital, officials said on Tuesday. Announcements on loudspeakers installe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020