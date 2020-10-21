Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian police probe alleged Vatican funds transfer to Australia amid Pell trial

"The AFP has concurrently referred aspects of this matter to the Victorian Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC)." Italian media recently reported that Pell's Vatican nemesis, Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, sent 700,000 euros ($828,100) to Australia to help Pell's "enemies" while Pell was facing sexual assault charges.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 21-10-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 12:22 IST
Australian police probe alleged Vatican funds transfer to Australia amid Pell trial
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Australian police said on Wednesday they are investigating reports of an alleged transfer of Vatican funds to Australia during the prosecution of former Vatican treasurer George Pell for child sex abuse and have referred the matter to an anti-corruption body. The Australian Federal Police confirmed they have received information from Australia's financial crimes watchdog.

"The AFP is undertaking a review of the relevant information," the police said in emailed comments. "The AFP has concurrently referred aspects of this matter to the Victorian Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC)."

Italian media recently reported that Pell's Vatican nemesis, Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, sent 700,000 euros ($828,100) to Australia to help Pell's "enemies" while Pell was facing sexual assault charges. Becciu's lawyer has denied the reports. Pell was acquitted by Australia's High Court in April after serving 13 months in jail on charges he assaulted two choirboys. His lawyer said the Italian media reports on the alleged transfer of Vatican funds must be probed.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cases in Czech Rep soar to 12K amid new measures

Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have hit new record levels as the number of confirmed cases in one day soared to almost 12,000. The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase reached 11,984 on Tuesday, almost 900 more than th...

Aaditya meets Pawar; holds discussion on tourism in Maha

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar here on Wednesday. Thackeray, who is the Shiv Sena leader, later said they held parleys on encouraging tourism in the state.He also shared on Twitter a photograph of ...

Philippines reports 1,509 new coronavirus cases, 60 more deaths

The Philippine health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 1,509 new coronavirus infections, its lowest daily increase in cases in more than six weeks.In a bulletin, the ministry said there were 60 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed. Total cas...

HC allows Kejriwal's plea to provide witness statement in Chief Secy assault case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals plea seeking directions to a trial court to consider the statement of a witness at the time of passing the order on framing of charges in connection with the case rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020