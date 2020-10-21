Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to visit Sikkim on Dussehra

Amid the ongoing border conflict with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Sikkim on this Dussehra to boost the morale of troops deployed against the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 14:15 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to visit Sikkim on Dussehra
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing border conflict with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Sikkim on this Dussehra to boost the morale of troops deployed against the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The Defence Minister is likely to visit Sikkim on October 23-24 and also inaugurate a number of road projects and strategic bridges built for easy movement of troops and common citizens to border areas, defence sources said.

The Defence Minister is also likely to do "shastra puja" at one of the local units deployed in Sikkim near the China border as per the Hindu tradition in which arms are worshipped annually in Dushehra by warriors. Last year, he had done it in France while receiving India's first Rafale fighter aircraft from there. The Defence Minister may also visit the forward locations where India has deployed a large number of men and tanks to prevent any possible attempt of infiltration by the Chinese.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May this year starting from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh in Northeast. India has deployed close to 60,000 soldiers to counter the Chinese Army which first moved troops to transgress into Indian areas in Pangong Lake and other adjoining locations. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Stroll reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after the Oct. 11 Eifel Grand Prix but was now clear and ready to race in Portugal this coming weekend.The Racing Point driver missed the race at...

Poland reports new record in daily coronavirus cases

Polands coronavirus infections have doubled in less than three weeks and now exceed 200,000, the health ministry said, as it announced a new daily record of 10,040 cases.Polands lower house of parliament is holding an emergency session on W...

Tennis-Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters with no points to win

Novak Djokovic has decided not to enter the Paris Masters because he has no points to win at the Nov. 2-8 event as he bids to retain the world number one spot come end of season, the 33-year-old Serb said.I wont play in Paris as I cant add ...

J Balvin set to headline 'Fortnite' Halloween concert

Colombian singer J Balvin is set to headline a concert in Fortnite on the eve of Halloween. According to The Hollywood Reporter, termed Fortnitemares, the event -- which will take place annually -- features new gameplay and in-game rewards....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020