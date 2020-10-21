Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria's Lagos governor says one dead after shooting

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:19 IST
Nigeria's Lagos governor says one dead after shooting

Nigeria's Lagos state governor said on Wednesday that one person had died at a Lagos hospital after a shooting in the suburb of Lekki, but it was unclear if the person had been a protester.

Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu said in a tweet that a person had died at Reddington Hospital in Lagos due to blunt force trauma to the head. "This is an isolated case. We are still investigating if he was a protester," he said.

In a televised speech earlier in the day, Sanwo-Olu described the shooting as people protested against police brutality on Tuesday night as among the "darkest hours from our history as a people." (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alex Richardson)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Half of working adults worried about jobs, 2/3rd expect employers to help them retrain: WEF

More than half of the working adults globally are concerned about losing their job in the next 12 months, including 57 per cent in India, but more than two-thirds are hopeful that their employers will help them retrain for new employment op...

Sydney could be Indian cricket team's port of entry for quarantine and training: Reports

Sydney and Canberra are emerging as potential venues to host Indias limited-over series against Australia during the upcoming tour starting next month. The Indian team was initially supposed to land in Brisbane but apparently Queensland sta...

Central govt announces Rs 3,737 cr bonus for 30.67 lakh employees

The government on Wednesday decided to give Rs 3,737 crore bonus to 30.67 lakh central government employees to encourage spending during the festival season and add to demand in the economy. The decision to give a productivity-linked bonus ...

Russia says it hopes to resolve differences on extending nuclear arms pact with U.S.

Russia said on Wednesday it hoped to resolve its differences with the United States on extending a key nuclear arms control treaty, amid signs that the gap between the two sides is narrowing.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said work on exte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020