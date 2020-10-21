Nigeria's Lagos governor says one dead after shooting

Nigeria's Lagos state governor said on Wednesday that one person had died at a Lagos hospital after a shooting in the suburb of Lekki, but it was unclear if the person had been a protester.

Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu said in a tweet that a person had died at Reddington Hospital in Lagos due to blunt force trauma to the head. "This is an isolated case. We are still investigating if he was a protester," he said.

In a televised speech earlier in the day, Sanwo-Olu described the shooting as people protested against police brutality on Tuesday night as among the "darkest hours from our history as a people." (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alex Richardson)