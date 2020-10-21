More French regions will have to impose curfew - government

More French regions will have to impose curfew - governmentReuters | Paris | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:39 IST
Several more French departments are to enter red-alert status over the coronavirus pandemic, which means that they will have to impose curfews, the government said on Wednesday.
Spokesman Gabriel Attal also told a news conference that the government was proposing to extend a state of emergency to Feb. 16. This would mean it retained the power to extend curfews already in place in France's biggest cities, including Paris.
