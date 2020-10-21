Man killed by unidentified assailants in Mumbai

Man killed by unidentified assailants in MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:51 IST
A 25-year-old was allegedlybrutally killed by two unidentified men in Deonar area ofsuburban Mumbai, police said on Wednesday
Zahid Zulfikar Sheikh, a resident of Shivaji Nagar,was sleeping below an under-construction bridge when two menattacked him with a paver block late on Tuesday night, anofficial said
A case of murder has been registered based on acomplaint lodged by the deceased's brother, who is employed asa driver of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, he added.
