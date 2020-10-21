Man killed by unidentified assailants in Mumbai

A 25-year-old was allegedlybrutally killed by two unidentified men in Deonar area ofsuburban Mumbai, police said on Wednesday

Zahid Zulfikar Sheikh, a resident of Shivaji Nagar,was sleeping below an under-construction bridge when two menattacked him with a paver block late on Tuesday night, anofficial said

A case of murder has been registered based on acomplaint lodged by the deceased's brother, who is employed asa driver of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, he added.